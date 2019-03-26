By Bang

A pregnant woman admitted she has cravings for chalk and cleaning products.

An anonymous Mumsnet user confessed a bizarre urge to consume chalk and smell cleaning products throughout her pregnancy.

She wrote on the website: "I am 35 weeks today with my second boy and I have the urge to eat chalk!! Crunchy chalk! I've tried to crunch on other things, like ice, nuts, apples, but nope, always comes back to wanting chalk. What can I do?"

"I also get the urge to smell cleaning products, what is wrong with me?"

It seems the woman wasn't alone and other users were quick to reveal their strange urges during pregnancy.

One person said: "Balloons! I started craving them before I knew I was pregnant. I never had them. It was what made me take a test."

Another added they wanted to eat "bath sponges" soaked in bubble bath liquid while others said they wanted to "lick rocks" and taste "freshly laid cement".