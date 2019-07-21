By Bang

A woman is set to wed her chandelier despite being in an open relationship with several light fittings.

Amanda Liberty, 35, is planning to tie the knot with her light fixture, which is called Lumiere, and has insisted that although her lover is "too big to take to bed", Lumiere doesn't mind Amanda spending time with her other lights in the meantime.

The Leeds woman identifies as woman attracted to objects and she is eager to prove her love by committing to Lumiere permanently.

She said: "Lumiere is too big to take to bed, but she does not mind when I spend time with the others. This is just a natural orientation for me. I find the beauty in objects."

"Some objectum sexual people believe that their partners talk to them, but I know that Lumiere communicates differently."