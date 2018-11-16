Air stewardess solution for complainer

By Bang

An air stewardess came up with a hilarious solution when a man who wouldn't stop complaining.

The flight attendant has gone viral for her clever response to a man who wouldn't stop moaning about the fact he didn't have a window seat during a long flight to Japan.

After listening to the man complain for a while, the air hostess took action by sticking a piece of paper to the to the wall which had a window showing some clouds and the sea drawn on it.

An image of the picture was shared online where it has since garnered over 7,800 shares and more than 15,000 likes.