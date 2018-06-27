Algerian government cuts internet access

Internet access was cut due to accusations of cheating during exams.

The current administration has taken the step to stop pupils cheating on their exams in the African country.

According to internet provider Algerie Telecom, access to the internet was cut "in compliance with instructions from the government, aimed at ensuring the high school diploma tests run smoothly".

Algeria's exam season in 2016 was marred by accusations of widespread cheating, with questions reportedly being published on social media.

But last week, web and mobile internet connections were stopped for a couple of hours in order to ensure the exam results were credible.