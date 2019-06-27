Amazing pics from around the world

By Staff

A monkey eats iced cherries to cool off at the Rome zoo (Bioparco di Roma) as temperatures reach 36 degrees Celsius on June 27, 2019 in the Italian capital. (AFP)

The "Colacho", a character that represents the devil, jumps over babies lying on a mattress in the street during 'El Salto del Colacho' baby jumping festival, in the village of Castrillo de Murcia, near Burgos. (AFP)

The environmental pressure group Greenpeace is warning about overfishing of endangered sharks in the North Atlantic, largely by Spanish and Portuguese boats, publishing a report Thursday June 27, 2019, arguing that tens of thousands of endangered sharks are killed each year. (AP)

An animal rescuer, Rodica Athamneh and another volunteer prepares food for dogs at the Al Rabee Society for Nature and Animal Protection, which she founded to care for stray dogs in Aqaba, Jordan. (Reuters)

A bee draws nectar from the flowers of a rose bush in a garden outside Moscow. (AFP)

A Kashmiri fisherman and a fisherwoman look on as they drink tea on their boat in the Dal lake in Srinagar. (AFP)

A doctor (C) demonstrates the technique of needle insertion in the spine during a spine surgery workshop at the anatomy room of the University of the Philippines medical school in Manila on June 26, 2019, as part of the Association of Southeast Nations' Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and Techniques (ASEAN MISST 2019) congress. (AFP)

An Indian man, Kalpesh Modi, performs stunts with his motorcycle during the rehearsal. (AFP)