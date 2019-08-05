Amazing pics from around the world

By Staff

This aerial picture taken on August 4, 2019 shows the Carnac standing stones, a collection of Neolithic stones at a site in the city of Carnac, western France. - The site has more than 10,000 Neolithic standing stones known as menhirs, hewn from local rock and erected by the pre-Celtic people of Brittany. (AFP)

Students walk past the Atomic bomb dome at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 5, 2019, one day before the 74th anniversary of atomic bombing in Hiroshima. (AFP)

Tropical fish swim in an aquarium during an event in Tokyo's shopping district of Ginza. (AFP)

Tourists taking photos as they visit the Kubuqi Desert in Baotou in China's northern Inner Mongolia region. (AFP)

Tourists riding a boat among trees at Luyanghu Lake wetland park in Yangzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province. (AFP)

Oriana Vinas of Colombia competes in ball during the women's rhythmic gymnastics apparatus final at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. (AP)

39-year-old Jacob Hansen with his record-breaking tiger muskie on Fish Lake in southern Utah. Hansen has set a state spearfishing record. (AP)

A man repairing a home which was painted by Hakka graffiti artist Wu Tsun-hsien in the Taiwanese village of Ruan Chiao. - Nestled in the mist-covered foothills of Taiwan's central mountain range, Ruan Chiao village is virtually devoid of young people, but artist Wu Tsun-hsien is coaxing the Instagram generation back by transforming local homes into a canvas of colour. (AFP)

USA's David Boudia competes in the men's 3m springboard diving final during the 2019 World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre in Gwangju. (AFP)

A cycling fan dressed with a costume of a pink rabbit with a sign reading "Little Rabbit" waves on the roadside as a cycling team car pass by during the twelfth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Toulouse and Bagneres-de-Bigorre. (AFP)

A man wearing a handmade space suit walks as Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-13 space ship that will carry new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) is transported from its hangar to the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. (AP)

A bonfire made of pallets, one of the largest in Northern Ireland is seen at Craigy Hill, Larne, Northern Ireland on July 9, 2019 ahead of the traditional 11th night bonfires. (AFP)

Uighur man carrying chicken from an underground oven at a Uighur restaurant in Hotan in China's northwest Xinjiang region. (AFP)

Overflowing trash bins are pictured on July 10, 2019 in the Centocelle district of Rome, as the Italian capital struggles with a renewed garbage emergency aggravated by the summer heat. (AFP)

A model presents a creation from Spanish designer Miguel Marinero's Spring/Summer 2020 collection during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. (AFP)

A view from the above of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. (AP)

A sparrow enjoys the leftovers in a cafe in Hamburg, northern Germany. (AFP)

An Indian veterinary clinic employee administers a Rabies vaccination to a pet cat during a free vaccination camp at a Government Veterinary Hospital on World Zoonoses Day, in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Pirtek Ford, Caesar Bacarella, driver of the #90 Fisher House Foundation/Alpha Prime Chevrolet, and Joe Graf Jr., driver of the #21 Eat Sleep Race Chevrolet, are involved in an on-track incident during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. (AFP)

Revelers celebrate during the 'Chupinazo' (start rocket) to mark the kickoff at noon sharp of the San Fermin Festival, in front of the Town Hall of Pamplona, northern Spain. (AFP)

In this file photo taken on February 20, 2019 female gorilla Gypsy holds her four weeks old first baby Xia at the zoological park of Saint-Martin-la-Plaine. The little gorilla, named Xia, born in January, died on July 3, 2019, announced the zoo of Saint-Martin-la-Plaine on July 9, 2019. (AFP)

An Indian supporter wearing contact lenses and costume in the national colours poses for a photograph during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England. (AFP)

A car is partially submerged after heavy rains in Tafalla, northern Spain. (AP)