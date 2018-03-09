Amazon Echo devices have apparently terrified owners after it started to read out names of local cemeteries.

Following the tech company admitting their gadgets were cackling ominously and disobeying its masters, a wild social media rumour began spreading detailing their Alexa device wakes up and reads out listings of burial spots.

Kamo Boomin wrote on Twitter: "THIS creepy thing happened last night: we got home and, totally unprompted, our Amazon Echo/Alexa started talking.

"And then i realized it was listing off local cemeteries and funeral homes??? I'd rather it laugh at me tbh (sic)"

The tweet has been liked more than 13,000 times and retweeted nearly 3,000 times, but it's not known whether it is true or not.

The Metro reported that Amazon denied the claims and said the Echo was most certainly not listing the names of cemeteries as part of a plan to murder its owners.