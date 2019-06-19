Amazon sells a bracelet that shocks you if you eat too much fast food

By Bang

The online retailer stocks the Pavlok 2 Wearable Bracelet Electro Shock Response Biofeedback - an accessory that delivers a self-administered 350-volt electric shock every time you commit your bad habit - costing £193.62.

It isn't just fast food the bracelet can also be used for smoking and the manufacturer suggested using the product to quit smoking or stop sleeping past your alarm.

It's Amazon page reads: "Pavlok allows you to speak your reptile brain's language by adding an unpleasant element (a safe and harmless 'zap' of electricity on your wrist) to what you have been taught to love (your nasty lingering habit), quickly conditioning your mind to associate an 'unpleasant' feeling with your bad habit... and stopping it all together."