America facing French fries shortage

By Bang

North America could be facing a French fries shortage.

The unfortunate spud situation is down to cold, wet weather in October which has damaged crops in key producers in the US and Canada, and some supplies have had to abandoned.

Travis Blacker - industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission - told Bloomberg: "French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can't meet the demand."

However, Kevin MacIsaac - general manager of the United Potato Growers of Canada - thinks companies will have to look to other "channels" after a stronger harvest on the country's East Coast.

He added: "It's a manageable situation. Potatoes are going to have to move from one channel to another that they sometimes don't move in a normal year."