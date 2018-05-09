American man eats 30,000 Big Mac burgers

Retired prison officer Don Gorske has eaten 30,000 Big Mac burgers during his lifetime.

Retired prison officer Don Gorske - who achieved the landmark feat in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin - is tremendously proud of his jaw-dropping accomplishment, which has seen him hailed as a "Big Mac maniac".

The Fond du Lac Reporter quoted Don as saying that he'd been "looking forward to" the milestone burger.

Gorske also made an appearance in the well-known documentary 'Supersize Me'.

At the time, he explained to the cameras: "As soon as I got my first car, this is the first place I came to.

"The first day I came here I ate nine Big Macs. It was like I couldn't get enough hamburger at that time."