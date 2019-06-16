By Bang

An ancient Loch Ness Monster look-alike was found in Antarctica.

The prehistoric plesiosaur was discovered by the La Plata Museum and the National University of La Plata in Argentina and showed the animal weighed nearly 15 tons (13.4 metric tons) when it was alive.

The creature measured in at 36 feet (11 meters) long from snout to tail making it the largest known elasmosaurid (a type of plesiosaur with a long neck) on record.

José O'Gorman, a vertebrate palaeontologist at the La Plata Museum and the National University of La Plata in Argentina said the animal was: "Not only is it quite long, it's also quite stocky".