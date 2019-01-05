Asparagus fortune teller makes 2019 predictions

By Bang

A woman uses an asparagus to accurately predict the future.

Jemima Packington - who is the only 'asparamancer' in the world - has previously predicted events like Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential win, and now she has offered her thoughts for 2019.

She told the Mirror: "I take what I do seriously but I never take myself seriously. When I cast the asparagus, it creates patterns and it is the patterns I interpret."

She has now suggested that Brexit fears will be "largely unfounded", and predicted a recession in the US along with England success at the Rugby World Cup.