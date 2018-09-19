Athlete banned from all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much

By Bang

An all-you-can-eat restaurant banned an athlete for eating too much.

It's said that Running Sushi in Bavaria weren't happy with the amount of food triathlete star Jaroslav Bobrowski consumed - nearly 100 plates of fish - for the $18.49 meal deal.

The restaurant's owner told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse: "He eats for five people. That is not normal."

According to Germany publiction The Local, Bobrowski fasts for 20 hours before eating until he is full - and he didn't expect the ban.

He told the paper: "I was stunned."

He added he has been a frequent customers, and was told personally by the owner that he is no longer welcome.