Australian zoo offers 'revenge snakes'

By Bang

An Australian zoo is enabling people to get revenge on their former partners by labelling them after a poisonous snake.

For a donation of $1, members of the public can give one of the world's most venomous snakes the same moniker as their no-good former flames.

The money given will go towards the Wild Life Conservation Fund.

Mark Conolly, general manager of Wild Life Sydney Zoo, said: "We hope that by providing someone unlucky in love the opportunity to name Wild Life Sydney Zoo's very own brown snake after their ex, we can give them something else to celebrate on Valentine's Day this year.

"We're also throwing in an annual pass to Wild Life Sydney Zoo, so that you can also visit the snake in Darling Harbour as many times as you want during the next year!"