Barking man gets noise warning

By Bang

Norfolk County Police have had to issue a noise warning to a barking man.

Ontario Provincial Police officers went to deal with a dispute at around 8 a.m. on Saturday in Simcoe, in South-western Ontario.

It's said the 41-year-old man went to the neighbour's home at 2 a.m where he barked for 30 minutes and howled in protest because he has fed up with his dogs barking at all hours of the day.

But authorities say the man's barking and howling outside the window actually just made the dogs inside that house bark excessively.

The police say they reasoned with the angry neighbours and helped them to mediate a resolution and settle their dispute.

They were both warned about contravening the Norfolk Country noise bylaw.