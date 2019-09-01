Bats given 'manicures' for science

By Bang

Rare bats are being given 'manicures' to help scientists count their numbers.

The Cuban greater funnel-eared bats - which are confined to a cave in Western Cuba - are said to be in urgent need of conservation aid, according to the Zoological Society of London.

With fewer than 750 of the winged mammals remaining in a single cave on the Guanahacabibes peninsula, researchers have tried a new method to harmlessly mark them to allow individual identification.

By using four different nail varnish colours to paint their "nails", experts created thousands of variations for unique markings to easily identify each bat.