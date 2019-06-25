Black bear trapped in closet

By Bang

A black bear locked himself inside a home snuggled up on a top shelf of a closet.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the big animal was caught in a Motana home after he opened the door to the mudroom and accidentally dead bolted the door from the inside.

The sheriff's office said: "When deputies knocked on the window, the bear was not the least bit impressed.

"He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door. Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave.

"However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns."