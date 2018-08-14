Boa constrictor found under bonnet

By Bang

Police have responded to a boa constrictor found under the bonnet of a car.

The Stoughton Police Department revealed how they were able to safely capture the serpent with the use of three cops and one animal control officer - without harming anyone involved.

They wrote on Facebook: "Officers DeSousa, Gada, and Cowgill along with Animal Control Officer Heal (who responded after we sent out the Bat Signal) safely capture the snake without any harm to the animal, the officers, or the caller.

"They received no help from the supervisor on duty as he was hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission."

The snake was later returned to its rightful owner, who chose to remain anonymous despite not facing any punishment for the great escape.

The department - based in Stoughton, Massachusetts - added: "The owner, who wishes not to be identified and will not face any penalties, is thrilled the snake has been located."