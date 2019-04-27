Boyfriend gives partner strict list of Avengers: Endgame viewing rules

By Bang

A mother was given a stern list of rules for watching 'Avengers: Endgame' with her boyfriend.

Kamilla Rose's partner Cyrille Sokpor had some very strict guidelines ahead of their viewing of the highly anticipated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sharing the note on Twitter, she wrote: "My boyfriend sent me a very sternly worded note about our cinema trip to see #AvangersEndgame tomorrow. Mad because I thought it was just date night (sic)"

The rule ranged from no queuing to buy snacks to not being allowed to consume "any food during the film", but "quietly" drinking water was acceptable.

He added: "You will not communicate with me during the trailers or the duration of the film (inc end credits)

"In case of an emergency relating to your son, I give you full authority to leave and take control - I'll join you after the film"