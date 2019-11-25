Bride arrives in coffin

By Bang

A Ghana bride turned up to her wedding in a coffin.

The unnamed woman decided to take an unconventional approach when it came to arriving for her big day as she made her entrance in a large white casket.

In a video uploading online, guests can be heard cheering as friends open up the coffin, with the bride smiling and posing for photos.

On Twitter user quipped: "Dead on arrival"

Another person thought the stunt was very disrespectful and "expected thunder to strike her".

They added: "This is sick"