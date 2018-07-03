Bride calls off wedding because of groom's reaction to lightning

A bride axed her wedding halfway through the ceremony because she didn't like her groom's reaction to lightning.

The woman from Chitrasenpur village, in the Saran district of Bihar state, India, refused to tie the knot with her fiancé because he was "behaving in a strange manner" when the lightning struck in a nearby field during their ceremony.

The relatives of the groom were not happy as part of their rituals had already been blessed by the priest, with police saying the bride's family assaulted guests on her partner's side.

According to The Telegraph, cops told reporters: "After the lightning, the groom behaved as he was afraid of it.

The bride publicly announced she would not marry him, citing his unusual behaviour."