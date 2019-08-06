Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay £900 each

By Bang

A bridezilla canceled her wedding after the guests refuse to pay £900 each towards the special day.

An unknown user on Mumsnet has revealed the shocking email they were sent by the woman - named only as Susan - which announced she was calling off the upcoming nuptials just four days before the big day because she had split up with the groom following the lack of "funding" from attendees.

The email read: "Dear friends it comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the wedding. I apologise for cancelling only four days beforehand.

"Unfortunately, [my fiance] and I have broken up due to some recent and irreparable problems. We have decided to end our relationship and not go forth with any future proceedings.

"I specifically, I mean specifically asked for cash gifts. How could we have our wedding that we dreamed of without proper funding? (sic)"