Bride demands 1,500 cash from guests

An outraged bride cancelled her wedding because her guests wouldn't pay £1,500 each to attend.

Susan was set to marry her childhood sweetheart in a "Kardashian" style wedding and asked that her guests pay around $1500 to make their dreams come true.

In a Facebook post, Susan said: "We made it CLEAR, if you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once in a lifetime party."

Susan's maid of honour pledged $5000 along with her planning services and her now ex-fiance's family offered to contribute $3000, but they all rescinded their offers.

She fumed: "How was this supposed to happen for a little help from our friends. To make matters worse my ex's family took back their offer. Suddenly more people backed out, INCLUDING THE C*** MADE OF HONOUR. MY BEST FRIEND SINCE CHILDHOOD. MY SECOND FAMILY. I was so shocked (sic)."