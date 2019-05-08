Bride left stunned when 'rude' wedding guest took 10 tubs of food home

By Bang

A bride was shocked when a wedding guest turned up with 10 tupper ware containers to take food home.

The unnamed woman has explained that her dad's friend brought their daughter along to her wedding, and later in the evening she pulled out plastic tubs to take the food from her spread home.

Posting in a wedding shaming group, the bride wrote: "My husband and I had a very small wedding ceremony and reception, probably about 25 people were invited. Only close family and a handful of friends.

"I invited my dad's bff, so he'd have someone to socialise with, other than my mom, plus his friend has always been good to me.

"So she shows up, without her husband, but with about 10 Tupperware containers. TO TAKE FOOD."