Bride's mother-in-law purchases white dress with train for big day

By Bang

A woman's mother-in-law purchased a dress with a train because she was "hurt" by the colour scheme.

The bride-to-be was left horrified after her mother-in-law sneakily bought a white gown after being left "embarrassed" with the bride's colour scheme that she claimed, "washed her out".

Posting on a Facebook group, the bride-to-be wrote: "Is it as bad as I think it is?

"Please tell me it's as bad as I think it is and I'm not overreacting for it being too white.

"We gave her around five colours to pick from in our theme and tried to make it fun for her because she's been so unexcited about the whole wedding."

In a text that was screenshot, the brides mother-in-law wrote: "I don't want to be the same colour as the bridesmaids and any light pink, blush, peach colours like that wash me out.

"I'm sorry that y'all don't think I can pick out a presentable dress for your wedding.

"I feel like I'm an embarrassment to everyone and have to have my dress picked out like I'm a child. It hurts."

She also added that if the newlyweds felt "shamed" or "embarrassed" then she'll "just sit in the back".

One user replied to the post : "No one wears white to a wedding ... It's disrespectful. It's their day don't ruin it by wearing something with a train or white. (sic)"

Another said: "The audacity of some people... (sic)"