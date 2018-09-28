Bride's mother-in-law wore a wedding dress on her big day

By Bang

A bride was left furious after she discovered her mother-in-law would be wearing a wedding dress on her big day, and it was more extravagant than her own.

The woman was angered when she found out that her future in-law would be wearing a white gown with gold embellished detailing and gold threading.

On Reddit, the bride wrote: "Can you believe this woman?! I honestly can't brain any of this as she's an extremely simple woman who doesn't even put effort to dress up on normal days.

"I did tell her in the most diplomatic way possible that her dress is not suitable for the function. She grabbed the dress out of my hands, stuffed it in the cupboard and gave me the silent treatment. (sic)"