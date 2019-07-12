Bride slammed for £131k wedding

By Bang

A bride has been slammed after barely contributing to her £131,000 wedding.

A woman named Emily from Phoenix, Arizona admitted after losing her job she wasn't able to afford to pay for the luxurious wedding of her dreams, but other people - including her parents and in-laws - chipped in to make sure the big day happened exactly as she wanted.

The 29-year-old bride told website Refinery29: "My parents paid for basically everything. I paid for a few little 'extras' like my bridesmaid's gifts, but I lost my job a month after getting engaged, so I didn't have an income for about half of the time I was wedding planning.

"I would have liked to contribute more, but it just wasn't in the cards, and my parents were very generous.

"My husband paid for the engagement ring, our engagement trip to Canada, his tuxedo and groomsmen-related items, and his portion of the bachelor party."