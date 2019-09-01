Bride tells maid of honour to lose weight

By Bang

A bride has been slammed for telling her maid of honour to lose weight.

The upset size 10 woman has known her friend - who is a personal trainer marrying a man in the same profession - since they were five, but she was hurt when she was given a "workout and meal plan" for the wedding.

Taking to Reddit, she explained: "They figure if I drop 20 to 30 pounds, the wedding pictures will be more 'symmetric.' She was so happy and excited, like she was doing me a favor.

"I wasn't even sure what to say, so I just hung up and haven't responded," she wrote. "I've never mentioned wanting to lose weight. They both just kind of took it upon themselves to 'help me.' "