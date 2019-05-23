Bride-to-be blasted for trying to ban fiance's daughter from wedding

By Bang

A bride has been blasted for trying to ban her fiance's "mistake" daughter from her wedding.

The unnamed woman took to Facebook and revealed that she doesn't want her step-daughter at her nuptials because she is "needy" and makes "everything about her".

She wrote: "How do I tell my fiancé I don't want his daughter at our wedding?

"I put 'no kids' on the invites so I thought he'd get the point, but he keeps mentioning her being there??

"I don't want her there because she's needy asf and makes everything about her AND I said no f**king kids! (sic)"

However, her "disgusting" comments didn't go down well with her followers.

One shocked user replied: "I don't want kids but this bridezilla is disgusting."

Another said: "Why marry someone with kids if you don't like kids?"