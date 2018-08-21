Brides are cutting off their hair in the middle of their wedding

By Bang

Brides are cutting off their hair half way through their wedding day in a dramatic new trend.

Some brave brides are taking part in a drastic craze which involves a change of 'do in the middle of their big day, in between the ceremony and the reception.

The trend started when one brave bride called Kayla decided to cut her long blonde hair into sleek bob moments before her first dance.

Kayla got her hair chopped by her sister AJ and even her husband didn't know about the new look.

AJ told Refinery 29: "More than half my brides cut off their hair immediately after their wedding. If you're planning on cutting your hair after the wedding -- why not just do it at the wedding, and make it the coolest second-look reveal?"