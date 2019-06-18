Bridezilla asks friend to fix

By Bang

A bridezilla demanded that her friend should "fix" her hair and cover up for her summer wedding.

Posting in a Facebook shaming group, the baffled guest posted a screenshot of the ridiculous messages she received from the bride-to-be.

The unknown woman wrote: "Hey, so with my wedding, I wanted to ask if you could please make sure your tattoos are covered & could you maybe fix your hair up so it's a natural colour? We've put a lot of work into our theme and I'm sorry but your look clashes with it."

The friend replied: "I definitely can't dye it because it's been a lot of work to lighten it to this blue & I'm planning to go a bit darker, but yeah. I'll look into some options for my hair."

The bride said: "I'm not asking much and it's not my fault you get hot."