Bridezilla branded her cousin 'selfish' and 'fat' for refusing to be her bridesmaid

By Bang

A woman shared messages on Reddit which showed her family member uninviting her from the event after she turned down the chance to be in her wedding after one of the bride's friends dropped out last minute.

In a series of texts shared by the woman, the bride insisted that she was "sorry it's last minute" but the cousin would be doing her a "huge favour" if she stepped in.

When the cousin refused as she "wasn't comfortable" in those sorts of situations, the bride said: "This is my wedding day. I can't believe you're making this about you.

"I could care less if you're offended or not. You're being so selfish and self-centered. [sic]"

When the woman continued to refuse the bride raged: "You're too fat to be a bridesmaid anyways I can't believe I wasted my time asking you."