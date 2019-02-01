Bridezilla holds lie detector party over dress code leak

By Bang

A bride-to-be held a lie detector party to catch out her friend who leaked her weight-based dress code.

The bridezilla was left furious when her "former friend" Stephanie told the internet about her upcoming nuptial dress code, that is based on how many pounds you weigh, and has thanked her mates for helping her "identify the snitch".

Speaking on Facebook, she wrote: "Many of y'all have been asking how Saturday's Polygraph Party went. It was fantastic.

"Attendance was 100%. I asked y'all simple questions such as 'did you leak my dress code to the internet?' and 'do you secretly hate me?'

"Friends, it is with only the deepest joy that I can announce the identification of the snitch."

The bride revealed that her "former" pal was kicked out of her home right away after admitting to causing online ridicule.

She added: "My former friend, Stephanie, was immediately removed from my property.

"She confessed to leaking my posts and ridiculing me online.

"My original dress code has gone viral because of her and the outside world will never f***ing understand thanks to Stephanie.

"Good riddance! Now the Hawaii 2019 wedding can go on!"