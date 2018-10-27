Bridezilla upsets guests with list of demands

By Bang

A bride has already upset her guest before walking down the aisle because she asked those attending to pay for their own food.

The woman - who lives in Australia - sent out an A4 list of text asking those who have RSVP'd to help pay for their Honeymoon via a GoFundMe page, and she has even asked them to provide money for their food and cake at the wedding.

Speaking to The Mirror, one guest revealed: "I love my family and all, but my beloved cousin who was 19 at the time decided to have a wedding, in which she sent everyone an essay of rules with the invitations.

"Not only did you have to pay for flights and accommodation if you lived in a different state, but you also had to pay for your own dinner for the wedding.

"Oh and get this, on the invitation it read 'if your name wasn't on the invitation, assume your not invited'. My dad received an invite but not his girlfriend, so we just 'assumed' only dad was invited and not his partner."

The outrageous list also asked for help towards their "honeymoon trip" rather than a conventional wedding gift.

The list read: "We realise that a lot of you are travelling and the cost of paying for flights and meals for some is quite a lot so we do not expect gifts from anyone.

"However, for those of you who would still like to get us something, we are travelling to Sydney for our honeymoon and have many fun activities planned.

"We have set up a GoFundMe page where you can donate as little as $5 towards our trip. If you are unable to use internet banking, you are more than welcome to donate via cash/cheques also."