By Bang

Britain is being invaded by swarms of flying ants so large they can be seen from space.

Weather experts were shocked when a satellite image showed a hoard of insects spreading 350 miles over the South coast of England and the plague of pests was s large that the Met Office mistook them for rain clouds.

BBC Weather presenter and meteorologist Simon King wrote on Twitter alongside a video of the radar readings: "Flying ants!!! Swarms of them flying into the sky in S Eng are being picked up as rain on the radar image this morning...!"

A Met Office spokesperson said the ants showed up on their image as a showers of rain because "the radar thinks the beams are hitting raindrops not ants".