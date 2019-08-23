Britain's 'loudest snorers' wanted for new TV show

By Bang

A new TV show is hunting for the UK's "biggest and loudest snorers".

The upcoming TV production - which is set to start filming next month - is looking for couples whose relationship is genuinely affected by snoring.

A spokesman for Firecracker Films - the team behind the project - said: "Is your partner's snoring ruining your life? Is sleep a long and distant memory? Are you at the end of your tether?

"If so, we want to hear from you. Firecracker Films is making an exciting new show for a major terrestrial broadcaster and we're looking to find some of Britain's biggest and loudest snorers.

"We want to hear from fed-up partners who've simply had enough."