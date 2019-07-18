Brits let superstitions impact their lives

By Bang

Almost a fifth of Brits believe their superstitious beliefs have a negative impact on their life.

A new survey shows that 12 million people in the UK have also let superstitions - such as door numbers, street names and the number 13 - make them turn down house and car purchases.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: "For a nation famous for our stiff upper-lips it is more than a little surprising to see so many Brits believe in superstition, especially the quarter of us who carry a lucky penny or the 35% of us who believe crossing our fingers will bring us good luck!"

Over a third of the UK consider themselves superstitious, with a quarter admitting to possessing a lucky penny.

Brighton rules as the most superstitious city in the country, following by Southampton and Sheffield.