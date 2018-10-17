Brits spend nearly 30 seconds admiring food

By Bang

New research has revealed that we spend nearly 30 seconds admiring the food before eating.

Social data collected by HelloFresh showed that over 29 thousand customers paused before eating their meals to photograph what they had just made.

Inspired by these moments of culinary pride, HelloFresh has added the first ever emotional step to a collection of 30 recipes - and these 'rational recipes' will now also acknowledge this 'Satisfaction Step' with an additional 26 seconds added to each meal's preparation time.

Claire Davenpor, CEO at HelloFresh UK explains:"We know that for the majority of our customers, cooking for yourself, friends or family is not just a rational task, and we wanted to reflect that emotion in our service.