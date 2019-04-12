Brits would give up their best friend for £131,000

By Bang

A study has found that Brits would happily give up their best friend for £131,000.

Foxy Bing questioned thousands of men and women how much money it would cost them to ditch their friend.

About 40 percent of participants admitted they would definitely ditch their best friend for the right amount of cash.

Kim Mills, Sponsorship & Partnerships Manager at Foxy Bingo, said: "This study is a fascinating look into the nature of friendship. Although some people would sell their best friend down the river for some cash, it's reassuring to see that most Brits value friendship and are loyal to their pals."

Figures showed that women would give up their BFF for just £106,000, while men were willing to settle at £180,000, putting the average sum at £131,000.