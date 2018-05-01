Bull shark found in public swimming pool

Jeanette Haskew spotted a bull shark in a public pool a matter of minutes after her daughter decided against having a swim.

Jeanette Haskew filmed the surreal incident - which occurred while she was on holiday with her family in Australia - with the clip showing her four-year-old daughter moaning that the water was too cold.

Four minutes later, the bull shark appeared in the water.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jeanette recalled: "It (the shark) was sort of doing laps of the enclosure trying to find a way out, coming right up to the shoreline and swimming off again."