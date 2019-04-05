Bullet proof vest wearers arrested for shooting at each other

By Bang

Two men have been arrested for shooting at each other with bullet proof vests on and caused each other bruises but luckily no serious injuries occured.

Charles Ferris, 50, and 36-year-old Christopher Hicks - who are from Arkansas - were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault after the pair shot each other while taking turns wearing a bulletproof vest.

According to police, the two men - who are neighbours - were drinking alcohol when Charles told Christopher to put on the vest and shoot him with a 22-calibre rifle.

The shot left a red mark on Charles' chest and he was angry because it was painful.

Chris then put on the vest and Christopher shot him in the back, causing bruises but no serious injuries.

Currently there is no attorney listened who can speak on behalf of either of the men.