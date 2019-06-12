Cabin crew member revealed why 2A and 19F are the most popular seats on a plane

By Bang

Grace Ferguson, who works for Virgin Australia, explained that business class seat 2A is a popular choice due to the "extra baggage space and allowance" while the economy seat 19F is a coveted option as it's spot in the middle of the plane offers more luggage space.

Speaking to news.com.au, she explained: "On all aircraft types across the Virgin Australia network, 2A is a business class suite or seat, which offers priority boarding, extra baggage space and allowance.

"2A is also popular as it also offers a little more privacy than the first row and has fantastic views, as there is no sight of the overwing

"19F is so popular because it's in the middle of the aircraft, which generally has more luggage space available, so you don't have to rush on-board first, you can wait until the lines are a little smaller, enjoy your coffee and avoid that hectic rush."