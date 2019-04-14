Cadbury World unveil 38kg Easter egg

By Bang

Cadbury World has unveiled a 38kg Easter egg that is equivalent to 844 bars of Dairy Milk.

The Birmingham-based chocolatier have given a 2.5ft tall egg their best crack and created a special fairyland-themed treat as part of the attraction's seasonal celebrations.

The intricate egg has a solid chocolate shell, which is 4cm thick.

The spectacular one-off design features an array of flowers, fairies and a blossom tree, which have been carefully hand-piped directly onto the egg.

Diane Mitchell, Marketing Manager at Cadbury World, said: "Our artistic chocolatiers are renowned for making magnificent creations to mark a variety of special occasions, and this latest masterpiece demonstrates their creativity and world class skills.We can't wait to welcome our visitors to see the giant egg, and enjoy a day out that's choc-full of fun!"