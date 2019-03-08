Café writes jokes about disabled woman

By Bang

A café has been slammed for displaying a sign about disabled woman and social media users have voiced their criticisms.

The Seddon Deadly Sins cafe has sparked controversy after it put the handwritten sign on display.

It read: "My girlfriend broke up with me, so I stole her wheelchair.

"Guess who came crawling back."

But the joke - which was shown at the establishment in Melbourne, Australia - has garnered negative feedback on social media.

One angry customer wrote: "Any café that thinks jokes about abuse and violence and against disabled people is NOT a community café worth supporting."

Another added: "Going for the cheap shot is just that - Cheap. And nasty."

However, others decided not to take the sign too seriously.

One wrote: "Your blackboard made me laugh. It also treated people the same way as everyone else which is what we're always hearing about - 'They just want to be treated to same way as everyone else...'. Isn't that how it goes?