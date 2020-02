By Bang

A farmer was shocked after one of his cows gave birth to a calf with two heads.

Bhaskar's alien-like arrival also had four eyes and two mouths and his farm in India has since become popular with tourists.

Bicephaly is not uncommon in animals, with a wide variety of species being born with defects like this.

Herpetologist Dr John Kleopfer told 'ABC': "Sometimes with two-headed animals you'll get one head that's a little bit more dominant over the other one."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.