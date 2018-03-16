Cash reward for vending machine thieves in US

Police in Oklahoma City are offering a cash reward to anyone with information about the theft of a vending machine in the US city.

A video has been posted online showing his accomplice placing the drinks machine in his van.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the man walks up to the vending machine looking like he's about to buy something.

However, he then returns to the machine in the 8600 block of South Western makes away with it.

The man was not alone, as he and his partner in crime wore bandanas to conceal their identities.

The police have asked anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers on 405/235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com.

And anyone who can help will be rewarded and allowed to remain anonymous.