Chicago Town launches competition for bride to wed in pizza dress

By Bang

Chicago Town has launched a competition for one lucky bride to tie the knot wearing a pizza wedding gown.

The famous frozen brand if offering one lucky person the chance to win the ultimate pizza-lovers bridal package, which includes a six-tier pizza wedding cake, a dough ball bouquet and a honeymoon to Chicago with £500 spending money.

The competition was created after a poll of 2,000 Brits found that food was more important than the wedding ceremony itself, according to new research by Chicago Town, with pizza being in especially high-demand at nuptials.

Rachel Bradshaw, of Chicago Town, said: "Weddings are the ultimate celebration of love, but it seems our obsession with food trumps everything else. Our research has revealed that 65 per cent of Brits would be more excited about attending a wedding if they knew pizza was on the menu."

Those interested can find out more by emailing competitions@chicagotown.com with the subject line 'Pizza Wedding'.