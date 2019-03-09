Chihuahua travels world after avoiding death in animal shelter

By Bang

A Chihuahua is travelling the world after being saved from an animal shelter.

The six-year-old pet dog of Amanda Klecker and Jeremy Simon has his very own Instagram account, documenting his experiences around the globe after escaping doggy death row in an animal shelter in Georgia, America.

Amanda said: "I travel a lot with work and now only fly with airlines that allow dogs in cabin as Jonathan loves the window seat.

"He loves being on planes, trains, and in cars. He likes to cuddle up in his bag or on our laps, and just hang out with us.

"He has never had an accident or shown the need to go to the bathroom while he's on the flight, I think he just knows the drill and likes to kick back and relax while we're in the air.

"We love bringing him to Europe because everywhere is so dog-friendly, he gets to experience everything with us from dining out or sunbathing on a rooftop pool.