Company sells used tissues for $79.99

By Bang

A company that sells used tissues for $79.99 has sold out online.

The tissues - created by company Vaev - help people "prepare for the flu season and feeling clear all year round", according to the firm's website.

Vaev said the tissue is "specially treated with organic ingredients, is non-prescription, and works hand in hand with the human body to keep your immune system feeling like your immune system".

Oliver Niessen, the company's 34-year-old founder, told TIME that the idea behind the product is to take a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to health.

He said: "That kind of freedom, that kind of luxury to choose - I mean, we customise everything in our lives and we have everything the way that we want it, so why not approach sickness that way as well?"