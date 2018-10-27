By Bang

Cottage cheese can make you burn calories while you sleep.

According to Florida University, research has shown that eating a high-protein snack can speed up your metabolism.

The study has revealed that consuming 30g of protein 30 minutes before you sleep can have a positive effect on muscles, metabolism and overall health.

Associate Professor of Nutrition, Food and Exercise Sciences Michael Ormsbee: "Until now, we presumed that whole foods would act similarly to the data on supplemental protein, but we had no real evidence.

"This is important because it adds to the body of literature that indicates that whole foods work just as well as protein supplementation, and it gives people options for presleep nutrition that go beyond powders and shaker bottles."